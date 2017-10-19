XC Winding Down

On Friday, Oct. 6th, the SMSU cross country teams competed in the Bob Waxlax invitational at the Wapicada Golf Course in Sauk Rapids, MN, hosted by St. Cloud University. The meet is their last race before the NSIC Conference Championships, which will be hosted by the University of Minnesota, Moorhead.

Course conditions at St. Cloud were wet and muddy, with light rain at the beginning of the meet. There were five teams for the women’s race including Bemidji State, St. Benedict, Augustana, SMSU, and Concordia St. Paul. The Men’s team had just three teams including Augustana, SMSU, and Concordia St. Paul.

On the women’s side, the team finished fourth with 97 points. Kayla Jansky led the women’s team placing 14th with a time of 24:18 in the 6K race. Other top finishers included Emily Daniels who placed 21st with a time of 24:52, and Emily Gillingham finishing in 23rd at 24:56.

The winning team for the Women’s race was Augustana with 21 points.

For the men’s team, Bashir Aidrus finished ninth place in the 8K race crossing the line at 26:44.

Augustana also won the men’s race and finished with 16 points recording the top five finishers in the race.

The mustangs now prepare for the end of the season, with the NSIC Conference Championships on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Moorehead, MN.