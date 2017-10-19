Your University, Your News, Your Life

Club Spotlight: Perceptions

Kaleigh Farrelly, Staff WriterOctober 19, 2017

Perceptions is Southwest Minnesota State University’s student-run literature and art journal. This year’s issue will be its tenth volume.

Perceptions accepts submissions from students, staff, faculty and alumni. Pieces of art, short pieces of fiction and non-fiction, ten-minute plays or screenplays, and poetry are all accepted and welcome as well.

For each submission up to 5 pages of prose can be sent. For poety there can be up to three poems for each submission. For poetry, each new poem must start on its own page. There is no limit to how many submissions you can send, so please feel free to send as many things as you would like. All majors are welcome and encouraged to submit.

On Nov. 20, there will be a workshop for those who want to submit work but are unsure if it’s polished enough. The workshop will be in the Holm and Dacey Lounge in BA 218.

The journal has been around SMSU for many years and always boosts the best that SMSU has to offer, but it’s all through student decisions. The art work and writing that can be found in each edition of the journal is a mark of the hard work of SMSU students and their dedication to their craft. If you want to be involved but don’t feel comfortable sharing your work there is always the option of being a reader in the spring when submissions are being considered for publication.

Perceptions meetings are held on Wednesdays in BA 218 at 12:30 p.m. Readers are always appreciated. Submissions can be emailed to perceptionssmsu@gmail.com.

For questions or more information, the Perceptions office is in BA 217. They can be found on Facebook as Perceptions Literary & Art Journal. Their Twitter is SMSU Perceptions.

